Breaking down barriers to give all travellers easy transport

Rockhampton Regional Council teams up with the State Government to help break down passengers' barriers, and provide easily accessible transport. Chris Ison ROK300114cbus3

BARRIERS will be broken for public transport travellers across the region when 16 bus stops are upgraded by 2020.

Rockhampton Regional Council will team up with the State Government to make public transport facilities "fully accessible” for all customers.

In their endeavour to provide financial assistance to local councils, the State Government will inject fifty per cent of funding to bus stop upgrades through the Passenger Transport Accessible Infrastructure Program.

The aim is to have all existing bus stops accessible to all users by the end of 2022, a target which has been set out in the Commonwealth Disability Standards for Accessible Public Transport 2002.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke said the State Government was committed to eliminate barriers, and allowing an accessible public transport network to exist through funding grants.

"Many Queenslanders live with disabilities that prevent them from participating in activities, such as public transport, which other people can access easily,” Mr O'Rourke said.

"The State Government is committed to making sure public transport is accessible for all Queenslanders.”

Funding assistance from the State Government's grants program was provided to 17 local governments which helped to upgrade almost 800 bus stops across Queensland in the last financial year.