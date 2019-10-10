Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

BREAKING: Downed powerline creates traffic hazard

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
10th Oct 2019 5:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A downed power line has created a safety hazard in Park Avenue this afternoon.

The incident which occurred at the intersection of Main St and Glenmore Rd was reported to police at 4.40pm.

QPS confirmed they had established a cordon around the affected area and were directing traffic while they waited for Ergon lines technicians to rectify the situation.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that a cherry picker may have accidentally knocked down the power line.

police power lines tmbemergency
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Apprentice fits the criteria for industry

    premium_icon Apprentice fits the criteria for industry

    News NINETEEN year-old is one of the young apprentices who’s in the running to take out national championship.

    Meet Rockhampton Zoo’s new mum

    premium_icon Meet Rockhampton Zoo’s new mum

    News It has been a busy two years for the zoo’s alpha male chimp

    WEATHER UPDATE: Wet times ahead for Central Queensland

    premium_icon WEATHER UPDATE: Wet times ahead for Central Queensland

    News Find out where the rain is expected to fall around our region.

    Im-peck-able after award win

    premium_icon Im-peck-able after award win

    News ST Lawrence Wetlands Weekend hits the front of the pecking order.

    • 10th Oct 2019 4:00 PM