BREAKING: Downed powerline creates traffic hazard

A downed power line has created a safety hazard in Park Avenue this afternoon.

The incident which occurred at the intersection of Main St and Glenmore Rd was reported to police at 4.40pm.

QPS confirmed they had established a cordon around the affected area and were directing traffic while they waited for Ergon lines technicians to rectify the situation.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that a cherry picker may have accidentally knocked down the power line.