Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Man arrested in Torquay street
Crime

DRAMATIC CHASE: Police corner suspect in backyard

Blake Antrobus
by
10th Apr 2018 1:04 PM | Updated: 2:09 PM

UPDATE: A MANHUNT has ended in a man being arrested along a Torquay street.

A man who allegedly fled the scene of a car crash was arrested about 1.20pm on Tuesday.

DRAMATIC ARREST: Police arrested a man along Moonlight Ave on Tuesday after he allegedly fled the scene of a crash.
DRAMATIC ARREST: Police arrested a man along Moonlight Ave on Tuesday after he allegedly fled the scene of a crash. Blake Antrobus

The man was found hiding in a mango tree in a Moonlight Ave address.

The police dog squad and several other units scoured the area after the crash about noon.

The man was allegedly running through resident's backyards and jumping fences to avoid police.

EARLIER: A MANHUNT is currently underway in Torquay after a young male allegedly fled the scene of a car crash.

Scene of a car crash
Scene of a car crash Blake Antrobus

The police dog squad and several other units are currently scouring the area between Moonlight Avenue and Sunset Crescent. 

The Chronicle understands the accused offender is running through resident's backyards and jumping fences. 

Members of the public are advised to avoid the area until further notice. 

More details to come. 

Related Items

Show More
car crash dog squad fccrime fcpolice fraser coast hervey bay

Top Stories

    Grammar's rugby boys' bid in state-wide Ballymore Cup

    Grammar's rugby boys' bid in state-wide Ballymore Cup

    Rugby Union ROCKY footballers gain valuable 'experience' and 'exposure' in 'high quality' carnival

    • 11th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
    Hitch for O'Rourke's handing over $100K for Rocky Supercars

    Hitch for O'Rourke's handing over $100K for Rocky Supercars

    Politics The local and state governments are willing but there's a hurdle

    • 11th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
    GALLERY: 9m play sphere planned for Kershaw Gardens

    GALLERY: 9m play sphere planned for Kershaw Gardens

    Council News The structure includes five levels of playground fun

    • 11th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
    Coolest night of year has CQ residents reaching for doonas

    Coolest night of year has CQ residents reaching for doonas

    Weather DESPITE an above average autumn, cool mornings are setting in

    • 11th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners