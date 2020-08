A car has collided with a light pole in Allenstown.

EMERGENCY services are currently on scene at a reported single-vehicle collision in Allenstown.

It is understood a black Mazda collided with a light pole on Canning St near the intersection of Fitzroy and Denham St just after 3.40pm.

Early reports suggest the male driver had fallen asleep at the wheel in the minutes leading up to the incident.

QFES, QPS and QAS are managing the scene. Traffic is not expected to be impacted.

More to come.