BREAKING: Driver breaks Rocky servo's door, police chase on

POLICE are chasing a motorist who is suspected of smashing the glass door of a Rockhampton service station before driving off.

Police were called to the United service station on Lower Dawson Rd shortly before 2pm after a report the driver smashed the door on their way out.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police are investigating damage to property.

It is understood the man purchased a can of coke before leaving the service station, and then jumped in the car with two elderly female passengers.

More to come