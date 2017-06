BREAKING 1.30pm: A motorist driving a stolen Hyundai Elantra has evaded police after an attempted incept in Rockhampton.

The incident happened about 1.15pm on Denison St as a police unit went to pull over the suspect vehicle.

Reports indicate the driver of the blue Elantra evaded the interception by pulling in front of other vehicles before heading south towards Gracemere.

There was no pursuit.

There were four people in the car.

More to follow.