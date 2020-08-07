Menu
A driver has collided with a parked car following a medical episode.
BREAKING: Driver suffers medical episode, hits parked car

kaitlyn smith
7th Aug 2020 3:05 PM
A VEHICLE has this afternoon collided with a parked car after its driver reportedly suffered a medical episode.

The frightening incident occurred around 2.15pm at the intersection of Berserker St and High St, Berserker.

The driver has since been transported to Rockhampton hospital in a stable condition.

It is believed no serious injuries were sustained.

QFES, QPS and QAS all attended the scene.

The road has since been cleared, though traffic still remains affected.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution due to the region’s ongoing wet weather.

