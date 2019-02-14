Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Drugs and drug utensils seized by officers during police operations in Howard.
Drugs and drug utensils seized by officers during police operations in Howard. Contributed
Crime

Drugs seized, six charged in Howard police blitz

Blake Antrobus
by
12th Feb 2019 4:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SIX people will face court after being arrested during a police operation in the Howard and Burrum Heads area on Tuesday.

Officers from the Howard Station conducted the operation in the Pacific Haven and Burrum Heads area earlier today.

Six people were arrested on nine charges, including possession of drug utensils, produce dangerous drugs, unlicenced driving, disqualified driving and wilfully drive vehicle with noise/smoke.

A number of drugs and drug utensils were seized during the blitz.

All six will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court in the coming weeks.

Howard Police Station officer-in-charge Sergeant Sergeant Neville Zarkovich said operations such as these are conducted regularly throughout the division.

"It is important to remind the community, that they can assist us by reporting any suspicious behaviour or information relating to illegal activity." Sgt Zarkovich said

burrum heads drugs fccrime fcpolice howard police operation
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    VALENTINE'S DAY: CQ is full of secret admirers this year

    premium_icon VALENTINE'S DAY: CQ is full of secret admirers this year

    Business And read the historial story of how the day began centuries ago

    Big projects driving demand for metal from Rocky business

    premium_icon Big projects driving demand for metal from Rocky business

    News The economy is bouncing back and Greg Adams is busy.

    Former Rockhampton councillor honoured with OAM

    premium_icon Former Rockhampton councillor honoured with OAM

    News 'I put my heart and soul into those organisations'

    Gracemere drug user throws evidence into neighbour's yard

    premium_icon Gracemere drug user throws evidence into neighbour's yard

    Crime He was caught throwing away substances later found to be meth