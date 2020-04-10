Menu
Police responded to reports of a home invasion in Rockhampton this morning.
BREAKING: Early morning home invasion in Rocky

kaitlyn smith
10th Apr 2020 9:11 AM
POLICE have this morning responded to reports of a break in at an Allenstown property in Rockhampton.

The incident occurred around 7.40am on Friday after a man was spotted entering the Costello St premises.

It is believed the unarmed male suspect entered the property before climbing to the roof.

It is understood no residents of the property were home at the time of the incident.

QPS along with other emergency services attended the scene.

The man was reportedly uncooperative with police before falling asleep on the roof.

He was eventually removed from the roof and taken into custody.

