Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A teenager will face Bundaberg children’s court after an alleged attack on an elderly man this morning.
A teenager will face Bundaberg children’s court after an alleged attack on an elderly man this morning.
Breaking

Breaking: Elderly couple attacked in their home

Emma Reid
by
18th Mar 2019 9:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 17-YEAR-old boy will face the Bundaberg Children's Court later this month charged with serious assault and burglary after being arrested by police this morning.

 

It is alleged the 17-year-old was in company of a 15-year-old girl and 17-year-old girl when they forced their way into a house on Honeybee Court, Avenell Heights between 1.30am and 2am.

 

The occupants of the house were at home asleep at the time.

 

The 74-year-old male victim has woken and has chased the youths from the house.

 

It will further be alleged the boy became involved in a physical altercation where the victim has sustained facial injuries and suspected broken ribs.

 

The two girls have been charged with burglary.

 

Anyone with information can contact police or phone Policelink 131 444

assault avenell heights bundaberg queensland police service
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Hopes CQ town's 'little act of kindness' will reach NZ

    premium_icon Hopes CQ town's 'little act of kindness' will reach NZ

    News 'It hurt because they're a part of my home, a part of our people. It was about getting together and supporting one another and having a cry if we needed to.'

    Have you ever dreamed of making a movie?

    premium_icon Have you ever dreamed of making a movie?

    Movies Here's your chance to enter the 2019 Capricorn Film Festival

    Depot Hill family still concerned by risk of flashflood

    premium_icon Depot Hill family still concerned by risk of flashflood

    News Rockhampton Regional Council says flood levee will fix issues

    Crown prosecutor: 'It's how we slaughter cattle'

    premium_icon Crown prosecutor: 'It's how we slaughter cattle'

    Crime Jury retires to deliberate in Koongal hammer attack case