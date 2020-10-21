Menu
A man in his 70s has been attacked following a two-vehicle crash.
BREAKING: Elderly man attacked following multi-vehicle crash

kaitlyn smith
21st Oct 2020 12:10 PM
A 70-year-old man has been assaulted after he was involved in a nose-to-tail collision in Rockhampton’s north.

The alleged incident occurred around midday on Glenmore Rd at Park Avenue.

It is understood the man was punched in the throat by the alleged aggressor after the collision.

The attacker is believed to have then fled the scene by vehicle.

Paramedics are currently assessing the man at a nearby service station.

The extent of his injuries remain unclear.

His vehicle is believed to have sustained some damage.

More to come.

