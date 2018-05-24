Menu
Emergency crews are on scene at Farnborough Rd where a man fell from a cliff this morning.
Emergency crews are on scene at Farnborough Rd where a man fell from a cliff this morning. Contributed
BREAKING: Emergency crews at scene where man fell from cliff

Shayla Bulloch
by
24th May 2018 9:55 AM

UPDATE 9.45pm: AMBULANCES have reportedly left the scene where a man fell from a cliff early this morning in Yeppoon.

While Queensland Police Service are still on scene, witnesses in the area say two police vehicles and a Queensland Fire and Emergency Service vehicle were still on-hand.

 

The road is still closed with traffic diverted and flowing smoothly.

INITIAL STORY: EMERGENCY services are on scene where a man has fallen from a cliff in Yeppoon.

Initial reports indicate the man fell from a cliff above the double-lane Farnborough Rd corner around 7.11am, just north of the Normanby St roundabout.

All emergency services were on scene where the road is closed after a man reportedly "fell from some rocks".

A spokesperson form Queensland Police Service confirmed an investigation would be ongoing into the cause of the incident.

There are no details of how this occurred or the condition the man was in.

 

Crews are on scene in Yeppoon where a man fell from a cliff.
Crews are on scene in Yeppoon where a man fell from a cliff. WIN

Livingstone Shire Council have issued a notice apologising to the public for the unexpected road closure.

More details to come.

