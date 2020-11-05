Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The scene of a truck crash at Tinana.
The scene of a truck crash at Tinana. Carlie Walker
Breaking

UPDATE: Delays on Bruce Highway after cane truck rollover

Carlie Walker
by
5th Nov 2020 7:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE: Lengthy delays are being experienced on the Bruce Highway near Maryborough after a cane truck rolled over in the southbound lane about 7.36am on Thursday morning.

One lane of traffic is open, causing delays in both directions.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Ambulance Services said the driver was taken to Maryborough Hospital in a stable condition. 

UPDATE: One patient is being assessed after a truck rolled in Tinana on Thursday morning.

A spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said the driver of the vehicle had been able to remove himself from the truck and was being assessed by paramedics at the scene.

EARLIER: Emergency crews are headed to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway.

The crash happened at Tinana near the Puma Service Station, according to initial information. 

The crash happened about 7.45am.

The extent of injuries is unknown.

More to come.

More Stories

fccrash paramedics police tinana
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.

        ‘Sinister’: Young girl bribed for sex for three years

        Premium Content ‘Sinister’: Young girl bribed for sex for three years

        Crime Girl subjected to unprotected sex for three years GRAPHIC CONTENT

        Government reaffirms plans to develop northern Australia

        Premium Content Government reaffirms plans to develop northern Australia

        Politics Northern Australia is being promised ongoing support to grow jobs, the economy and...

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Why Twiggy is a ‘hero’

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Why Twiggy is a ‘hero’

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.