BREAKING: Emergency crews race to car on its roof

CRASH: A vehicle is on its roof near Moonmera, Kabra and Bouldercombe.

2.30PM: EARLY REPORTS suggest a vehicle is currently sitting on its roof after a traffic incident on Four Mile Rd, 20km south west of Rockhampton.

The incident, which occurred around 2.10pm, is believed to have occurred near Moonmera, Kabra and Bouldercombe.

A male motorist was confirmed to be free from the vehicle.

There are no reports of any injuries at this stage.

Police have just arrived at the scene and are conducting traffic control.

Motorists planning on driving on the Burnett Highway in the vicinity are advised to adjust their travel plans.

More to follow.