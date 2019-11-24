UPDATE: Gas company called after leak in North Rockhampton

UPDATE, 10.40AM: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are working to make the scene of a gas leak in Berserker safe while waiting for a gas company to arrive.

One crew remains on scene at Tomkins St, Berserker, after reports of a natural gas line running through the yard of a private residence being punctured.

A gas company has been called and QFES are working to make the scene safe.

INITIAL: Emergency services are racing to the scene of a gas leak on Tomkins St, Berserker.

At 10am, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to the location after reports of a natural gas line running through the yard of a private residence being punctured.

Three fire crews were sent to the scene.

Residents of the affected home have been advised to move to a safe location while a gas examiner is being called.

There are no reports of a fire at the location.

More to come.