Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.
UPDATE: Gas company called after leak in North Rockhampton

Aden Stokes
by and Aden Stokes, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
24th Nov 2019 10:15 AM | Updated: 11:00 AM
UPDATE, 10.40AM: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are working to make the scene of a gas leak in Berserker safe while waiting for a gas company to arrive.

One crew remains on scene at Tomkins St, Berserker, after reports of a natural gas line running through the yard of a private residence being punctured.

A gas company has been called and QFES are working to make the scene safe.

INITIAL: Emergency services are racing to the scene of a gas leak on Tomkins St, Berserker.

At 10am, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to the location after reports of a natural gas line running through the yard of a private residence being punctured.

Three fire crews were sent to the scene.

Residents of the affected home have been advised to move to a safe location while a gas examiner is being called.

There are no reports of a fire at the location.

More to come.

