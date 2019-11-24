UPDATE: Gas company called after leak in North Rockhampton
UPDATE, 10.40AM: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are working to make the scene of a gas leak in Berserker safe while waiting for a gas company to arrive.
One crew remains on scene at Tomkins St, Berserker, after reports of a natural gas line running through the yard of a private residence being punctured.
A gas company has been called and QFES are working to make the scene safe.
INITIAL: Emergency services are racing to the scene of a gas leak on Tomkins St, Berserker.
At 10am, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to the location after reports of a natural gas line running through the yard of a private residence being punctured.
Three fire crews were sent to the scene.
Residents of the affected home have been advised to move to a safe location while a gas examiner is being called.
There are no reports of a fire at the location.
More to come.