EMERGENCY services raced to Gracemere this morning to after a man in his 50s rolled his car on a major highway.

At 6.59am, paramedics were called to a single vehicle rollover near the intersection of the Burnett Hwy and Gavial Gracemere Rd.

Initial reports indicate a 58-year-old man had removed himself from the wreckage and was not complaining of any injuries.

He was treated on scene but did not require hospital transportation.