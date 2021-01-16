Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service are at the scene. FILE PHOTO
UPDATE: Three people in hospital following rollover

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
16th Jan 2021 10:30 AM | Updated: 10:54 AM
UPDATE, 10.55AM: Three people have been transported to Mount Morgan Hospital in stable conditions.

It is understood all persons involved suffered minor injuries.

INITIAL: Emergency services are responding to reports of a single-vehicle rollover on the Burnett Highway, south of Mount Morgan.

The incident was reported near the "Dee River bridge" at Walmul about 10am.

Initial reports suggest there were no entrapments.

It is understood three people are currently being treated by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics for minor injuries.

More to come.

burnett highway crash single-vehicle rollover
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

