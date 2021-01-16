UPDATE: Three people in hospital following rollover

Queensland Ambulance Service are at the scene. FILE PHOTO

Queensland Ambulance Service are at the scene. FILE PHOTO

UPDATE, 10.55AM: Three people have been transported to Mount Morgan Hospital in stable conditions.

It is understood all persons involved suffered minor injuries.

INITIAL: Emergency services are responding to reports of a single-vehicle rollover on the Burnett Highway, south of Mount Morgan.

The incident was reported near the "Dee River bridge" at Walmul about 10am.

Initial reports suggest there were no entrapments.

It is understood three people are currently being treated by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics for minor injuries.

More to come.