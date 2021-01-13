UPDATE: Two people escape car crash uninjured

Queensland Ambulance Service are attending the scene. Picture: Bev Lacey

UPDATE, 10.45AM: Two people were treated by paramedics following a two-vehicle crash in Yeppoon Wednesday morning but did not require transport to hospital.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman, there appeared to be no injuries.

INITIAL: Emergency services are responding to reports of a two-vehicle crash on the Capricorn Coast.

The incident reportedly occurred on Arthur St and John St, Yeppoon, at 9.32am.

It is understood there are no entrapments and all persons appear to be uninjured.

Reports also suggest both vehicles are off the road.

More to come.