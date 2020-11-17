Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Fire and Emergencies services
Queensland Fire and Emergencies services
News

Man with burns to arm, hand after car caught on fire

Georgie Adams
16th Nov 2020 3:56 PM | Updated: 17th Nov 2020 6:12 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 4.40PM: A MALE with burns to his arm and hand was transported to Roma Hospital in a stable condition after his vehicle caught on fire, 5km east of Roma. 

Emergency services were called to the Warrego Highway just before 4pm on Monday afternoon. 

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) spokeswoman said there were two crews at the scene who worked to extinguish a fire at the back of the vehicle. 

The spokeswoman said firies conducted a secondary search of the vehicle, however found nothing noteworthy was located. 

QFES left the scene at 4.15pm. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the male was transported in a stable condition just after 4pm. 

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services are currently racing to a vehicle on fire on the Warrego Highway.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said crews were alerted at 3.50pm this afternoon of a vehicle on fire, 5km east of Roma.

"No one is on scene at this stage," the spokeswoman said.

"People are outside the vehicle, so no injuries at this point in time."

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman confirmed crews are currently on their way.

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Run down Rocky hotel served notice for $200K unpaid rates

        Premium Content Run down Rocky hotel served notice for $200K unpaid rates

        Money Rockhampton Regional Council has filed the lawsuit in the district court.

        Man busted drink driving for third time in four weeks

        Premium Content Man busted drink driving for third time in four weeks

        News A roofer was busted drink driving three times in a month – once he asleep behind...

        New ‘bold and exciting’ strategy to boost CQ tourism

        Premium Content New ‘bold and exciting’ strategy to boost CQ tourism

        News “It’s going to turbo charge our efforts to elevate the region’s reputation as a...

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Bitter cold is the deadly menace

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Bitter cold is the deadly menace

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.