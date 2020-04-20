Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service. Photo Bev Lacey
UPDATE: Man trapped inside truck after rollover

Aden Stokes
Sam Reynolds
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
20th Apr 2020 3:50 PM | Updated: 4:29 PM
UPDATE, 4.25PM: A man in his 60s is in a serious but stable condition after his truck rolled on the Dawson Highway, near Banana.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said crews were called to the scene at about 3.30pm and multiple crews were still on site.

The man was being treated for facial injuries and spinal precautions, but the spokeswoman said he was still trapped inside the truck.

Firefighters are on scene to help extricate the man.

INITIAL: Emergency services are racing to reports of a car crash on a highway west of Rockhampton.

At 3.30pm, paramedics were called to reports of a single-vehicle rollover on the Dawson Highway, between Biloela and Banana.

Initial reports indicate a person involved had suffered facial injuries.

More to come.

