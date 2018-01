Emergency services are attending the scene of a vehicle roll-over outside Duaringa / The Chronicle

AUTHORITIES are on their way to a vehicle roll-over on the Capricorn Highway, 20km east of Duaringa.

The Queensland Police Service said the vehicle was towing a trailer at the time.

The Queensland Ambulance Service received the call about the crash at 12:22pm and is currently on the scene assessing three patients.

All three are being assessed for non-life threatening injuries and are considered stable.

One patient has sustained lacerations.