BREAKING: Man airlifted from serious crash north of Rocky

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service has airlifted one person from a crash north of Rocky.

UPDATE 12.15PM: ONE person is being airlifted from a crash north of Rockhampton.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service is reportedly preparing to transport a man involved in the accident to Rockhampton Hospital.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service says six people were involved in the accident at St Lawrence.

UPDATE: 11.20am: FOUR people were involved in a reported truck rollover near the Central Queensland town of St Lawrence this morning, a Queensland Ambulance spokesperson revealed.

QAS officers are on the scene of Collaroy Killarney Road treating a male patient in his 30s with an arm injury, a male in his 50s with shock but no physical injuries and two patients in their 30s with no injuries.

It is unknown which patients were in which vehicle.

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter Service are attending the accident.

It is the second crash at St Lawrence in two days, after a 29-year-old man died in a crash 29km south of the Waverley Creek rest area.

EARLIER: 10am: EMERGENCY services are on route to the scene of a possible roll-over in St Lawrence.

The incident occurred at about 9.45am this morning reportedly involving a truck on Collaroy Killarney Road.

It is unknown how many people were involved in the accident but police and fire crews are on their way to the incident.

Possible location of the truck rollover in St Lawrence

