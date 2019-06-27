Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service.
Queensland Ambulance Service. Michael Marston - ePixel Images
Breaking

BREAKING: Emu Park Rd blocked after single vehicle crash

Aden Stokes
by
27th Jun 2019 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

7AM: THE forensic crash unit are currently investigating a serious single vehicle crash on Emu Park Rd.

About 4.11am, emergency services were called to a single vehicle crash on Emu Park Rd and Mulgoodoo Rd, Nankin.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said one person was assessed on scene with critical injuries but could not give any further details.

Police and two fire crews were also called to the scene.

The Emu Park Rd is blocked in one direction, motorist are advised to use the alternative route of Rockhampton Yeppoon Rd.

The forensic crash unit are on scene now investigating.

More to come.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    TRAGEDY: Mine worker confirmed dead after wall collapse

    premium_icon TRAGEDY: Mine worker confirmed dead after wall collapse

    News Work has been suspended at a central Queensland coal mine following the death of a worker in a wall collapse.

    Meet the rates rebels who are fighting surprise rate rise

    premium_icon Meet the rates rebels who are fighting surprise rate rise

    News Mount Morgan retiree shocked to discover rates rise

    Overhaul under way for CQ power station

    premium_icon Overhaul under way for CQ power station

    News Queensland's second biggest power station currently undergoing works

    BREAKING: Two men in hospital following serious crash

    premium_icon BREAKING: Two men in hospital following serious crash

    Breaking The forensic crash unit will continue to investigate

    • 27th Jun 2019 6:45 AM