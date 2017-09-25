BREAKING: H&M reveals when its Rockhampton store will open

SHOPPERS REJOICE: H&M will open its Rockhampton doors before the year is out. File photo of crowds waiting for H&M at Grand Central.

GLOBAL fashion giant H&M will open its Rockhampton store in a matter of weeks.

After a much-anticipated wait since news broke that the Swedish fashion house would open in Stockland Rockhampton, the group have this morning revealed the grand opening date.

The massive 2500m sq Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M) store will open doors November 2 in what will become its first and only Central Queensland outlet.

The brand has become world renowned for its affordable on-trend fashion apparel and accessories, which it will soon offer from the heart of Stockland.

Stockland Group Executive John Schroder said the city's largest shopping centre is thrilled at the imminent arrival, which will add to the growing fashion offering at the North Rockhampton complex.

"It's great to see this international fashion brand investing in regional Queensland and we're proud to be able to support H&M as they move into this market," Mr Schroder said.

"H&M is a great addition to our already strong fashion offering at Stockland Rockhampton and follows a long list of exciting new retail arrivals at Stockland Rockhampton this year including Harris Scarfe, Universal Store and Emma & Roe as well as Mimco and Peter Alexander opening before Christmas.

"We look forward to continuing to draw the biggest and best brands to Stockland Rockhampton with to maintain our lead as the number one shopping destination in the region."

The H&M store is currently under construction in a number of now-vacant lots in the heart of the store.

It follows a series of major investments and transformations at the centre, including the $6.6million, 250-seat dining precinct which opened July 2016.

Stockland Rockhampton has also lodged plans to the Rockhampton Regional Council for a $45 million extension of Stockland Rockhampton Shopping Centre to form an integrated entertainment and leisure precinct.

If approved, the redevelopment will see Stockland expand the adjacent cinema complex, add 11 new food and specialty retailers and 15 new car parking spaces taking the total to over 2,800.

Mr Schroder said the company was directed by customers' feedback to develop a "vibrant and inviting retail, entertainment and dining experience" sor customers.

"Stockland is committed to the Rockhampton region and will continue to invest in the centre now and into the future," he said.

The new H&M Rockhampton store will become the third in Stockland's portfolio after the flagship store at Glasshouse on Pitt Street Mall in Sydney which opened in October 2015.

H&M will open its Townsville store October 19.

H&M entered the Australian market in 2014 and now has 22 stores open across Australia and more than 4,500 stores in 68 markets worldwide.