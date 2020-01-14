BREAKING: Extensive water search underway for missing man

MISSING MAN: RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service is conducting a search and rescue mission for a person missing overboard a vessel, believed to be in the water off the Capricorn Coast.

10.30AM: PLANS are being discussed to expand a search currently underway to find a man lost at sea in the Keppel Island Group early this morning.

Officer in charge of Yeppoon police, Acting Senior Sargaent Amanda Warby said two men, believed to be aged in their 60s, were staying on the beach at Pleasant (Conical) Island, north of North Keppel Island when they noticed their anchored vessel was floating away.

They became separated when they attempted to swim out to retrieve the vessel.

She said police were made aware of the incident at 3.13am.

In a post on social media, Rescue 300 said it was tasked at 4am to conduct the search in the area in collaboration with Australian Maritime Safety Authority.

While one of the man was located on the vessel suffering exhaustion and exposure to the elements, there was no sign of the missing man.

Capricorn Coast Water Police confirmed they were in the midst of planning to expand their search.

Rockhampton police Senior Sargent Katrina Williams said there were fixed wing aircraft from Cairns, the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Helicopter and Coast Guard Yeppoon QF11 and Water Police vessels combing the area.

She said the boat was being towed back to Rosslyn Bay Harbour to be examined further.

More to follow.