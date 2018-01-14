PLANE CRASH: Man killed as aircraft plummets into CQ hwy

The ultralight plane came down on the Gregory Highway, 15km south of Emerald

UPDATE 1.10PM: POLICE have confirmed the age of the man killed in a plane crash west of Rockhampton this morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman has confirmed the man was 60-years-old.

He was the pilot and sole occupant of the ultralight plane which crashed 15km south of Emerald at about 7.53am.

UPDATE 9.30AM: A PILOT has died this morning after his aircraft crashed on the Gregory Hwy near Emerald.

The Queensland Police Service have confirmed the man was the sole occupant at the time the ultralight plane came down 15km south of Emerald at about 7.35am.

The Queensland Ambulance and Queensland Fire and Emergency services also attended the scene.

Police advise the Forensic Crash Unit is investigating and federal aviation investigators have been advised.

Further information is not available at this time.

8.40AM: A PILOT is feared dead after a plane crash near Emerald this morning.

The Queensland Ambulance, Queensland Police and Queensland Fire and Emergency services arrived on scene about 8.15am near Gindie.

The initial report of an aviation incident near the Gregory Hwy came through at 7.38am.

A QAS spokesman said it was feared one man was dead, however the QPS said they were unable to confirm at this early stage.

Gindie is about 30km south of Emerald, and a QPS spokeswoman said they are investigating on a large area in the vicinity.

The QAS could not provide further details at this time on the pilot's age and injuries.

The QFES was being escorted in as of 8.30am, and said its original advice was that one man was involved in the crash.

Though they could not confirm the number of people, they said given it was an ultralight plane it would indicate only the pilot was on board at the time of the crash.

This is a developing situation, more information to come.