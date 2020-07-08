Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services attended the scene. Photo: Zizi Averill
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services attended the scene. Photo: Zizi Averill
Breaking

BREAKING: Fire breaks out in vehicle, owner suffers burns

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
8th Jul 2020 9:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services remain on scene at a garage in North Rockhampton after a fire broke out inside a person’s car.

About 9am, emergency services were called to reports of a car fire inside a garage at a private residence on Quarrion Ct, Parkhurst.

Initial reports suggest the fire started in the centre consol.

The owner had extinguished the fire prior to emergency services arrival.

Paramedics are treating the owner for minor burns to the finger.

More to come.

car fire parkhurst
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Huge step: $14.5M CQ drug rehab centre tender released

        premium_icon Huge step: $14.5M CQ drug rehab centre tender released

        Health BIG READ: Full details of facility revealed in exclusive documents

        Living hell: Young family left in the dark for six weeks

        premium_icon Living hell: Young family left in the dark for six weeks

        News Landlord tells of young family’s weeks of hell living without power.

        Man’s alleged meth stash uncovered in raid of home

        premium_icon Man’s alleged meth stash uncovered in raid of home

        Crime Meth allegedly discovered when defendant asked to pull hands out

        Fuel prices rebound in pandemic aftermath

        premium_icon Fuel prices rebound in pandemic aftermath

        News RACQ monthly fuel report reveals trend in fuel costs