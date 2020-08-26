Menu
Fire crews are working to contain a blaze at Norman Gardens.
BREAKING: Fire breaks out near North Rocky estate

kaitlyn smith
26th Aug 2020 2:45 PM
UPDATE, 2.40pm: Another crew has been deployed to assist with a vegetation fire at Norman Gardens.

There are currently three crews on scene working to contain the blaze.

It is understood the fire has been burning since around midday.

The blaze poses no threat to nearby properties.

INITIAL, 2.20pm: Emergency services are currently tending to a vegetation fire which has broken out at North Rockhampton.

The blaze first occurred near the intersection of Foulkes St and Springfield Dr, Norman Garden around 12.15pm today.

Three crews still remain on scene attempting to contain the fire.

It is understood the bushfire poses no threat to property at this time.

Nearby residents are asked to close windows and doors.

Individuals suffering from a respiratory condition should also keep medications close by.

Motorists are advised to proceed with caution and to drive to conditions.

More to come.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

