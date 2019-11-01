Menu
BREAKING: Fire burning in North Rockhampton near busy roads

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
1st Nov 2019 12:01 PM
12PM: FIRE crews are racing to fight at fire which has sprung up in Norman Gardens.

The vegetation fire reported to be burning near the intersection of Norman Rd and Yeppoon Rd.

The fire is understood to be “small” at this stage but could threaten the highway and nearby CQUniversity.

Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition. Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

More to follow.

