BREAKING: Fire crew called to rescue man stuck in gully

Aden Stokes
20th Apr 2021 2:54 PM
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have been called to help rescue a man who is believed to be stuck down a “steep gully” after suffering a severe leg injury.

The emergency service was called to the rescue operation in bushland off Oaky Creek Road near Dululu about 2.35pm.

One fire crew is en route, with three assigned to the operation.

Initial reports suggested the person had a broken leg and was hit with a “scrub clearing chain”.

Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Police Service are also responding.

More to come.

