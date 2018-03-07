BREAKING: Fire crews attend fire at Hillcrest Hospital

Emergency services were called to a kitchen fire at Hillcrest hospital this morning.

UPDATE 10.40am: Firefighters attended the scene of a reported fire at Hillcrest Hospital in Rockhampton this morning.

Emergency services told The Morning Bulletin the fire started in the kitchen whilst during maintenance.

Insulation in the roof was reported to have caught fire, however it was extinguished immediately.

Gas monitoring is currently being undertaken at the hospital to prevent any further risks.

9.55am: Emergency services are responding a report of a fire at Hillcrest Hospital in Rockhampton.

It's believed to have started in the kitchen ceiling and has been extinguished by staff.

