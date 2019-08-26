Four arrested over fire at sawmill site

Reader Penney Macrokanis shared this photo of the fire at Casino on The Richmond River Express Facebook site.

Reader Penney Macrokanis shared this photo of the fire at Casino on The Richmond River Express Facebook site. Facebook Penney Macrokanis

UPDATE, 8.10am: FOUR juveniles have been arrested after a fire at Casino last night.

Police will allege that at 4pm on Monday four juveniles have attended an abandoned dwelling at Hurfords sawmill on Hare Street, Casino.

"They set fire to cardboard and paper in a wheelie bin then left," Richmond Police District crime prevention officer, Senior Constable David Henderson said.

"The fire spread, causing the house to catch fire.

"It was only due to the exceptional work by Fire & Rescue and the Rural Fire Service that the fire did not spread to the adjacent saw mill.

"Damage is estimated to between $30,000 and $50,000.

"Three of the juveniles were arrested nearby and the fourth handed himself into police.

"Due to their young ages they will be dealt with under the Young Offenders Act."

Photos View Photo Gallery

UPDATE, Tuesday, 8am: A JOINT effort by Fire & Rescue NSW Casino and Lismore crews and four crews from the Rural Fire Service ensured a house fire in Casino was brought under control as quickly as possible.

Lismore Fire & Rescue Station Officer Fraser Hindry said a pumper and crew attended the incident in support of their Casino colleagues.

On social media, Casino Fire & Rescue NSW Station 253 posted a heartfelt account of the action which took place to bring the house fire in Hare St, South Casino, under control.

Fire at Hurfords Mill in Casino: Fire destroyed a building at Hurfords Mill on the corner of the Bruxner Highway and Hotham Street in South Casino.

"We could see the smoke plume as we rolled out of the station, so we requested an extra pumper from Lismore to attend," the post read.

"We also knew that the Rural Fire Service has been deployed to assist as well.

"Upon arrival we found the unoccupied house in the front of the timber yard, fully involved.

"The house was unsaveable but there was stacked timber being threatened on one side of the house and poles starting to ignite on the other side.

"The wind was fanning the fire and pushing it into the stacked timber.

"An initial size-up showed that the most effective way to minimize damage to the timber stock was to knock down the main fire.

"We immediately deployed two x lines of 38mm hose into the front of the fire.

"The power line into the building came down and was still live, so firefighters had to be aware of the danger of electrocution as well.

"Thankfully, the electricity authority was already on scene and quickly isolated the power and made it safe for our crews.

"Unfortunately, this also meant disconnecting power to other parts of town since the high-voltage power lines were immediately in front of the house and the pole was alight.

"Shortly after, the first of four RFS tankers arrived and we immediately tasked their two crew to manage a 70mm hose to add to the existing hoses.

"With the third and larger hose we then were able to start to knock down the fire.

"Prior to that the fire was so intense our two hoses were only making a small difference.

"Fire and Rescue NSW Pumper 362A from Lismore arrived along with the other three RFS tankers.

"In a combined effort we then worked through the timber stock and the remainder of the building to ensure that all hot spots had been extinguished."

UPDATE Monday 6.02pm: FIRE crews are controlling a fire that has destroyed a house located at the Hurfords Mill in South Casino.

The house is on the corner of the Bruxner Highway and Hotham Street and is located near wood piles.

The highway was closed for a short time and remains reduced to one lane of traffic.

Caution is advised and motorists should allow extra travel time.

Emergency crews are at a fire on the Bruxner Highway near Hotham Street in South Casino. Google maps.

UPDATE 5.35pm: SIX fire trucks are on scene battling a fire believed to be burning at Hurfords Mill in South Casino.

Rural Fire Service Northern Rivers operations manager Daniel Ainsworth said three RFS trucks were on scene, along with three Fire & Rescue trucks, police and ambulance,

UPDATE 5.09pm: TRAFFIC on the Bruxner Highway in South Casino is reduced to one lane due to a fire near Hotham Street.

Stop/slow conditions are in place near Rifle Range Road.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Original story: A HOUSE is reportedly well alight in Casino.

The Rural Fire Service reports two crews are on their way to the fire in Hotham Street, which is "well alight".

More to come.