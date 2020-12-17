BREAKING: Fire crews race to blaze in Mulara

A vegetation fire has been reported off Old Byfield Rd, Mulara. Picture: David Nielsen

A VEGETATION fire has reportedly flared up at Mulara, a rural locality in the Livingstone Shire.

One Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crew is currently en route to the fire off Old Byfield Rd.

Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Residents are advised to close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists are advised to use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call triple-0 immediately.

More to come.