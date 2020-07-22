BREAKING: Fire crews race to scene of Cap coast blaze

UPDATE, 3.15pm: A fire which has broken out at a Zilzie property has reportedly consumed a significant portion of its upper-level.

It is understood the Monaco St building has previously been used for commerical purposes, though currently has no tenant.

Early reports suggest multiple chairs had caught alight, prompting the emergency response.

QFES, QPS and QAS are currently on scene.

INITIAL, 3.05pm: Fire crews are racing to the scene of a two-storey building which is reportedly alight in Zilzie.

The blaze was reported around 2.40pm after passers-by are believed to have witnessed smoke billowing from the Monaco St property’s upper-level.

It is believed an emergency control post has been set up, with crews currently entering through the ground level to conduct a search.

It is unknown if any persons are currently inside the building.

More to come.