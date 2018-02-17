BREAKING: Fire crews tackle solar panel fire on Cap Coast

UNDER CONTROL: Fire crews rushed to tackle a fire at Pacific Heights this afternoon.

UNDER CONTROL: Fire crews rushed to tackle a fire at Pacific Heights this afternoon. Shayla Bulloch

EMERGENCY services raced to the scene of a fire emergency on the Capricorn Coast.

Two fire crews, one ambulance and one police car arrived at a Miami Crescent address in Pacific Heights.

A neighbour reported solar panels were "billowing black smoke”.

FIRE EMERGENCY: The Pacific Heights fire was located north of Yeppoon. Contributed

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said they had confirmed the occupants of the house had safely evacuated and the fire was now under control.

"It was lucky that the owner was able to isolate the power,” they said.

"All we had to do was apply water to cool the panels down and wait for an electrical contractor and Ergon to arrive.”

It was subsequently confirmed that the electrical contractor had now isolated the solar panels from the rest of the electrical system.