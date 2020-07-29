BREAKING: Fire deliberately lit inside Rockhampton home
EMERGENCY services are currently responding to reports of a house fire near Rockhampton’s CBD.
It is understood a structural fire has broken out at a residential property on Melbourne St in West Rockhampton.
The blaze is believed to have been deliberately lit by an occupant inside a bedroom at the house.
Witnesses have reported the fire to be increasing rapidly.
It is understood all occupants are outside of the property at this time.
More to come.