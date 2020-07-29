Menu
Fire Brigade on a false alarm. Up to 6 units called to housing commission on Moorehead st Redfern. Fire truck, fire engine, fire department. Generic. Photographed with: Nikon D4
BREAKING: Fire deliberately lit inside Rockhampton home

kaitlyn smith
29th Jul 2020 5:50 PM
EMERGENCY services are currently responding to reports of a house fire near Rockhampton’s CBD.

It is understood a structural fire has broken out at a residential property on Melbourne St in West Rockhampton.

The blaze is believed to have been deliberately lit by an occupant inside a bedroom at the house.

Witnesses have reported the fire to be increasing rapidly.

It is understood all occupants are outside of the property at this time.

More to come.

