UP IN SMOKE: Fire fighters work to put out house fire north of Bundaberg. Contributed

A STACK of crumpled tin and smouldering smoke is all that is left after a house on the Kolan River caught fire.

Emergency services responded to reports of a caravan on fire north of Bundaberg about 10am.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services worked to put out the house blaze, which is believed to be one of the remaining homes on the Kolan River.

More to come.