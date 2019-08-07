Menu
Black smoke was seen from the vessel by residents this morning.
News

Eight rescued after boat erupts in flames

by Luke Mortimer
7th Aug 2019 11:23 AM | Updated: 11:40 AM
A BOAT has caught fire off the coast of Main Beach while being used for a whale-watching trip.

Firefighters, water police and ambulance crews received reports of the blaze just before 9.30am.

Thick, black smoke was seen coming from the boat.

A photo taken from a nearby vessel shows the boat engulfed in flames.
Eight people who were on board the boat were rescued and brought safely back to shore by police.

By 10.40am they were being treated by paramedics at Main Beach.

Boat fire off the Gold Coast. Picture: @brooklyn.kreative
It's believed the boat is owned by Gold Coast locals who were taking friends from Germany out to view whales.

Those on board were aged between eight and 78 years old.

None of them are believed to have been seriously injured by the blaze, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

Vision from the Channel 7 helicopter shows the boat wreckage still on fire with debris strewn in the water.
It is understood the group managed to flee to a nearby boat as their vessel went up in flames.

A Volunteer Marine Rescue (VMR) Queensland spokeswoman said they were also at the scene, and were keeping boats at a distance from the smouldering wreck.

Calls had been made to VMR from across the Coast with the heavy smoke visible for kilometres.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said information was limited as firefighters worked with water police to gain access to the boat, which was "a fair way" offshore.

Two crews have been at the scene since 9.35am, she said.

It is unknown what caused the blaze.

