Dramatic pics show Rocky pub collapsing after fire

10.24PM: ROCKHAMPTON Councillor Drew Wickerson captured these images of the front wall of the hotel as it collapsed after fire raged through the abandoned building earlier this evening.

It is unknown how much of the building now remains standing and how many crews remain at the scene.

Neighbours have told The Morning Bulletin they feared it would spread to their homes, while other locals reported hearing a "massive" bang and seeing the sky light up with a red glow before the flames took hold. Read the full story here.

The Archer Hotel in Rockhampton collapses after a fire. Drew Wickerson

The Morning Bulletin photographer Allan Reinikka captured this video at the scene.

Archer Hotel Fire: Archer Hotel Fire.

9.34PM: CREWS are continuing to fight a blaze that destroyed an abandoned Port Curtis pub.

Although the fire has been contained to the pub site, flames were still visible inside the structure at about 9.15pm.

Bits of iron could be seen falling from the second storey of what was left standing after the roof caved in.

Local residents watched the drama unfold and dozens of cars were seen driving along the road after photos and video of the burning building started circulating on social media.

A fire has destroyed the Archer Hotel in Port Curtis. Michelle Gately

9PM: A HUGE fire has torn through and destroyed the Archer Hotel in Port Curtis.

All emergency services are on scene at Jellicoe St, Port Curtis after the blaze broke out about 8.23pm.

Local residents have taken to the streets to watch on as a the roof collapsed and parts of the structure continue to crumble.

People as far as Allenstown can see the fire and those on scene say the building is "completely destroyed".

Two fire trucks are currently on scene, and witnesses at site say it appears they have managed to control the fire on the abandon building's exterior.

Flames are still clearly visible inside the building and large plumes of smoke are billowing as fire crews continue to battle the blaze.

Early reports indicate no one has been injured.

More information to come.

The Archer Hotel in Rockhampton collapses after a fire. Drew Wickerson