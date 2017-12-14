UPDATE: Five sheds alight in Rocky blaze

Firefighters at the scene of a fire at Pink Lily.

Firefighters at the scene of a fire at Pink Lily. Allan Reinikka

UPDATE 3:15pm: FIVE sheds are ablaze at a shed fire in Pink Lily.

A spokesperson for the Queensland Fire and Rescue Service said there were a number of crews on scene at the fire on Osbourne Rd.

It is understood all persons are accounted for.

Queensland Ambulance Service have been called to the scene however a spokesperson from QAS has said no one has been transported and they are remaining on scene for standby.

Ergon Energy crews are also on scene.

BREAKING: AUTHORITIES are on scene at a shed fire in Pink Lily.

A spokesman for the Queensland Fire and Rescue Service said three crews were on scene at the blaze on Osbourne Rd.

It's thought the blaze has damaged nearby cars, however, the spokesman said it was unclear if that was the case at this stage.

He said it appeared more than one shed could be alight.

Firefighters, who arrived on scene about 2.15pm, are currently battling the blaze.