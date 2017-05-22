BREAKING: Firefighters rush to 'explosives' at CQ dam

EMERGENCY services are believed to be rushing to Kinchant Dam and Queensland Police are evacuating the area after an alert was raised about explosives in the area.

A report from Queensland Police Services notes a container of explosives on the corner of Kinchant Dam Rd and Savannah Dve.

EXPLOSIVE SCARE: A container of explosives has reportedly been located in CQ.

An ambulance services spokesperson said they had been called to the site at 1:48pm, but only as standby.

A spokesperson for the Queensland Fire Emergency Services said they had also been called, but hadn't arrived yet and were unsure of the situation.

More to come