UPDATE: Eureka fire extinguished

FIRE: Multiple fires are burning near the intersection of Bruce Highway and Eureka Station Rd. Katie Hall

5:57PM: VEGETATION fires burning in Eureka have been extinguished.

A QFES spokeswoman said fireys were conducting clean-ups of the area.

"The scene is now safe, just two crews left mopping up," the spokeswoman said.

"There may still be road closures as they clean the area, there was damage to the highway from the fire."

It is not believed any property was damaged.

"It came close to houses, but none were affected," she said.

2.30PM: MULTIPLE Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene at a number of vegetation fires burning near the intersection of the Bruce Highway and Eureka Station Rd, Eureka.

Five firefighting crews are working to contain the fires, which are burning in the vicinity of Kevin Livingston Dr, North South Rd and Trevors Rd.

A QFES spokesman said it was estimated about 50 acres were burning in an inaccessible area.

"Fires are burning on both sides of the highway," the spokesman said.

"There are now air support crews on this fire, they just arrived. Possibly doing recon type work to get a handle on the fire."

They could not confirm whether the aircraft was waterbombing the fire.

The spokesman said it was not confirmed whether the fire was a threat to properties at this time.

QFES is advising motorists to drive with caution and to conditions.

Close doors and windows and keep respiratory medication close by.

If you feel your property is under threat, call 000 immediately.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.