Queensland Fire and Rescue Service. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
BREAKING: Fireys on scene at house fire

vanessa jarrett
by
9th May 2019 5:07 PM
5.45PM: ALL PERSONS have been accounted for in a house fire in Livingstone St, Berserker.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have reported the house is fully engulfed.

All persons have been accounted for.

5.20PM: FIRE fighters are at the scene of a house fire in North Rockhampton .

Initial reports indicate large amounts of smoke are coming from the home on Livingstone St, Berserker.

All occupants have been accounted for.

QFES are calling for back up and also an urgent response from Ergon Energy.

More to follow.

5.10PM: A HOUSE is believed to be on fire in North Rockhampton.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to a private residence on Livingstone St, Berserker at 5pm.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

