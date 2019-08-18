Menu
Firies have attended the scene of a grass fire at Glenlee.
News

Breaking: Firies extinguish fire at Glenlee

18th Aug 2019 2:55 PM
UPDATE 4.15pm: A FIRE which happened in Glenlee, north of Rockhampton has been extinguished.

Fire crews were called to the vicinity of Sturt Dr and Cunningham Dr about 2.45pm.

FOUR fire crews have attended the scene of a grass fire which broke out in Glenlee, north of Rockhampton this afternoon.

The blaze which has occurred in the vicinity of Sturt Dr and Cunningham Dr is under control and contained.

Firrefighters expect to have the blaze under control in about 20 minutes.

One car was believed to have been involved in a paddock.

Queensland Fire Service was called about 2.45pm.

Initial reports indicated palm trees have exploded as a result of the blaze.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

