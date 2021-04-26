BREAKING: Five in hospital after highway crash

RACQ Capricorn Rescue attended the crash on the Bruce Highway at St Lawrence. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue

RACQ Capricorn Rescue attended the crash on the Bruce Highway at St Lawrence. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue

Two people have been flown to hospital, and three others transported via ambulance, following a single-vehicle crash north of Rockhampton on Monday morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the Bruce Highway at St Lawrence at 6.38am.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was called to attend, however, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were not required.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue attended the crash on the Bruce Highway at St Lawrence. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue

A woman with back pain and a second patient were flown to Rockhampton Hospital in stable conditions.

A man in his 30s with a shoulder injury, as well as a male teenager and male child, were also taken to Rockhampton Hospital in stable conditions via road.