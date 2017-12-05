Teen killed, young girl critical after Moranbah crash

Hi! I’m your go-to reporter for sport, gossip and social media in Central Queensland. I’m a 20-year-old sports enthusiast who comes from a family of Aussie Rules players and cyclists. I am a former Queensland track cyclist and have been in the saddle for over 10 years now. I also play Aussie Rules and you can catch me doing a bit of CrossFit as well. I love music and play the guitar, violin and piano and I also sing. I am known to break it down on the d-floor on a Friday night as I love...

WHAT WE KNOW

A vehicle rolled on Moranbah Access Road at 4.20am

Five people were in the vehicle

The male driver, 17, has been killed as a result of head injuries

A young girl, 11, is in a serious condition with head and chest injuries and has been taken to Townsville Hospital

A female teenager is in a serious condition with head, arm and shoulder injuries.

Two other patients are injured, but stable

RACQ CQ Rescue, RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue and Royal Flying Doctor Service responded

Moranbah Access Road is open to traffic under direction but drivers are asked to delay travel if possible

UPDATE 10.30AM: MORANBAH miner Michelle Berardi had just finished night shift when she came across this morning's horror crash at the Moranbah Access Road.

Arriving on scene at 6.15am, Ms Berardi said traffic was backing up and she stepped in to try and help.

"We caretake on the property to the side of the accident so I consulted with the two police officers to ensure it was ok to let traffic past the accident site via a diversion through private property," Ms Bernardi said.

"I had work colleagues trying to get home to bed also and didn't want them having to take an approximate one hour detour around the scene.

"He was happy for me to assist as his colleagues had been directed to the other accident that had occurred down the road.

"I assisted with traffic diversion for a few hours through private land to help clear the congestion until other emergency services arrived on scene with signage etc to assist with traffic control. I then closed the gates and headed home."

With three teenage children of her own, Ms Berardi said the scene was heartbreaking.

"It saddens me to think of the families involved and hoping all will be okay," she said.

"As a parent it guts me to see this and know a parent is going to be burying their child.This should not happen."

UPDATE: A MAN has died and a young girl airlifted following the single-vehicle crash at Moranbah this morning.

Around 4.20am, a car rolled on Moranbah Access Road.

Police have confirmed the 17-year-old male driver died as a result of his injuries.

Four others were transported to Moranbah Hospital. An 11-year-old girl has since been airlifted to Townsville Hospital with serious head injuries.

Moranbah Access Road is open to traffic under direction, however drivers have been asked to consider delaying their travel.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

UPDATE 8AM: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services have returned to the scene of a serious single vehicle rollover.

A QFES spokesman said crews returned to the crash site to assist with clearing Moranbah Access Road.

Queensland Police remain on scene investigating and conducting traffic control.

It is understood the road will be closed for some time however police are allowing some traffic through a detour.

More to come.

UPDATE 7.30AM: THE RACQ CQ Rescue Helicopter is preparing to airlift a teenager girl involved in the crash on Moranbah Access Road.

The Mackay based rescue chopper has landed at Moranbah Airport and is refueling in preparation to transport the girl who has head, arm and shoulder injuries and is currently in a serious but stable condition.

A second rescue helicopter, the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service based in Rockhampton, has also landed in Moranbah to transport another patient involved in the accident.

Investigators from the Queensland Police Forensic Crash Unit are at the scene of the accident investigating.

"Preliminary information suggests that around 4.20am a vehicle rolled on Moranbah Access Road," a QPS spokesperson said.

"Moranbah Access Road is blocked and is expected to remain closed for some time."

BREAKING 6.30AM: FIVE people have been rushed to Moranbah Hospital after a horror single vehicle crash this morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said two fire crews were called to the intersection of the Peak Downs Highway and Moranbah Access Road for a single vehicle roll over.

He said while no one was trapped in the accident, QFES crews assisted Queensland Ambulance Service treat patients.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the scene about 4.30am and have confirmed five people have been transported to hospital with injuries ranging from minor to critical.

"One male adult is in a critical condition with head injuries, a female child is in a serious condition with head and chest injuries, a female teenager has head, arm and shoulder injuries and is currently in a serious but stable condition and two additional patients are reported to be stable," a QAS spokesperson said.

"All have been transported to Moranbah Hospital. The helicopter is en-route for retrieval of most serious patients."

Queensland Police Service say Moranbah Access Road could be closed for most of the day due to the accident.

Both the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service and the RACQ CQ Helicopter Rescue Service as well as the Royal Flying Doctor Service have been tasked to assist.

More to come.