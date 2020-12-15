UPDATE: Five people in hospital following two-vehicle smash
UPDATE, 7.50AM: Five people have been transported to Rockhampton Hospital in stable conditions with minor injuries.
INITIAL: Five people have been injured after two cars collided in Rockhampton City this morning.
Emergency services received reports of the two-vehicle crash on Derby Rd and Denison St at 6.30am.
Paramedics are at the scene and currently treating five people for non-life-threatening injuries.
The people involved are believed to be two females and three males.
More to come.