Queensland Ambulance Service are at the scene. Picture: Bev Lacey
UPDATE: Five people in hospital following two-vehicle smash

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
15th Dec 2020 7:05 AM | Updated: 7:49 AM
UPDATE, 7.50AM: Five people have been transported to Rockhampton Hospital in stable conditions with minor injuries.

INITIAL: Five people have been injured after two cars collided in Rockhampton City this morning.

Emergency services received reports of the two-vehicle crash on Derby Rd and Denison St at 6.30am.

Paramedics are at the scene and currently treating five people for non-life-threatening injuries.

The people involved are believed to be two females and three males.

More to come.

