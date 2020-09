Five vehicles have this afternoon collided north of Rockhampton.

FIVE vehicles have reportedly collided in a multi-vehicle smash, about 90km north of Rockhampton.

The incident occurred around 4pm northbound on Kunawarara Rd near Marlborough.

Early reports suggest no persons have been seriously injured.

All individuals have reportedly self-extricated from their vehicles.

QAS, QPS and QFES are currently on scene.

No further details are known at this time.

More to come.