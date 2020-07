Fireys are responding to a grass fire in Rockhampton’s north this afternoon.

EMERGENCY services are currently on the scene of an aggressive grass fire on Reaney St in Berserker.

QFES were called to the scene around 3.20pm this afternoon after the blaze was spotted by passers-by.

Early reports suggested the blaze had spread to the grassland from two nearby cars believed to be alight.

No properties or lives are believed to be under threat.

More to come.