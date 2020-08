A patient is being flown to hospital after being trampled by a bull.

EMERGENCY services are currently responding to reports of a person who has been trampled by a bull, outside of Wowan.

The incident occurred around 2.30pm at a private property, approximately 100km southwest of Rockhampton.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue have since been tasked to the scene to airlift the patient to hospital.

The severity of injuries sustained is unknown at this time.

More to come.